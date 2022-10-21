M﻿otherwell captain Liam Kelly says Celtic are the team to beat in Scottish football right now, after the Premiership leaders knocked his side out of the League Cup.

T﻿he shot-stopper has come up against both Celtic and Rangers in the past week, losing out 4-0 and 2-1 respectively.

"You can just see that Celtic's confidence is through the roof just now," said former Ibrox keeper Kelly.

"You notice that on the pitch, they take more risks, they have so much belief in themselves.

"Rangers was still a really difficult test for us as well and when you switch off against either of them you are in big trouble.

"But Celtic are obviously playing really well now, they are the league leaders, they are the team to catch, and when they play like they did on Wednesday night it makes it very difficult for us."