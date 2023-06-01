Cadden out long term after surgery

Hibs' Chris Cadden has undergone Achilles surgery and will be out for "a significant period of time", the club say.

Fellow midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who was also forced off injured in the final-day draw with Hearts, has damaged his shoulder girdle but could be fit for the start of next season.

Cadden departed the pitch on a stretcher at Tynecastle and manager Lee Johnson says Hibs are "devastated" by his long-term injury, while Doyle-Hayes' recovery timescale is the "best-case scenario".

Johnson said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

"We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”