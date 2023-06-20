Southgate praises Saka's 'exceptional performance'

England manager Gareth Southgate praised Bukayo Saka's "outstanding performance" after the Arsenal forward scored his first senior hat-trick in Monday's win over North Macedonia.

Southgate said: "When he broke into the team at Arsenal, what struck us was that in a team that were having a difficult time, he was performing at a really high level.

"Then when the team were playing well he was still a key player and performing at a really high level. That says a lot about his mentality and his ability to deal with pressure and that is the environment that we are in all the time. He is exceptional to work with."

