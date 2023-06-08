BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

They had a hell of a good day at the end of a terrible season. The play-off final comeback made the escape from Alcatraz look straightforward, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, drama until the last minute of the season.

County will look back at it as a great day, a great act of escapology, Houdini would have been applauding. But over the course of the season they were not good enough, they won nine games out of 38 in the regular season and conceded 60 goals.

Look back at the 6-1 loss to Hearts on 22 April, at that stage I was drawing a line through them, I thought they were gone.

They’ve managed to survive but they’ve got to learn their lessons.

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

Malky Mackay will view the season as a disappointment. You look at last year, finishing in the top six with a great run towards the end of the season and the players he managed to recruit.

The turnover when key players leave the club, it’s extremely difficult to replace them and that was the case with the likes of Joseph Hungbo.

Yan Dhanda has had a decent enough season, at times he’s been inconsistent, but Mackay will probably be looking at next year saying we need to get a little bit better players in.

