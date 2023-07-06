Inter Milan have rejected Manchester United's £39m bid for Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, but talks continue. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, new Manchester United signing Mason Mount rejected a £200k-a-week offer by Chelsea to try and keep the midfielder at Stamford Bridge in February. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Arsenal have confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri is staying with the club, despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to poach the 16-year-old midfielder. (90min), external

