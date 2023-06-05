Tom English, BBC Scotland

On Saturday, Ange Postecoglou won his fifth domestic trophy from a possible six since his move to Scotland from Japan in the summer of 2021. On Sunday, it emerged he was about to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur.

A Celtic manager winning lots of titles is nothing new, but there is something different about this.

Postecoglou didn't inherit a champion team in need of minor tweaks as, say, Brendan Rodgers had done before him. The season before Postecoglou took over, the club lost their bid for 10 league titles in a row by a whopping 25 points and the mood music at Celtic was dismal.

Rangers had knocked them out of the Scottish Cup, Ross County had eliminated them from the League Cup, there were furious protests and banners calling for heads to roll. The atmosphere was toxic. Legions of fans spoke of their disillusionment. They felt they were being taken for granted and ignored.

Manager Neil Lennon was sacked. Peter Lawwell, the long-standing chief executive, signalled his intention to resign. He was replaced by Dominic McKay, who lasted two months and then left for reasons unexplained.

For the longest time, the club wooed Eddie Howe. They waited and waited for him to agree to become their next manager but months down the track, he said no. Cue more supporter thunder.

More than 100 days had passed and still Celtic had no manager. The fans were in thermonuclear mode. A total overhaul of a tired squad was required - and quickly. Celtic needed a brand new team.

Enter Postecoglou with his calm focus and his unerring eye for a player. And very quickly, things started to make sense.

