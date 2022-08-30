We asked you for your reaction to Scott Parker's sacking and we have been swamped with replies.

Here's a snapshot of what you had to say:

Anthony: About time. We were promoted by a team that was not put together by Parker but by previous mangers. In getting promoted last season we had the best players in the division but played badly as a team. This was the manager's fault. So many games last season we were so poor and got lucky results (Barnsley, Blackpool away) his lack of skill has caught up with him.

Alex: AFCB’s motto is together anything is possible. We have always believed in the team being more than the sum of its parts. Parker has been publicly saying the opposite - that we are worse than last season and that the players aren’t good enough. Also that he isn’t surprised to lose 9-0. What confidence does that give the players? And it doesn’t align with AFCB.

Timmy: Parker had a similar fall-out at Fulham around squad investment. Whilst I have some sympathy, he has to accept that as a new manager he will always have limited resources at his disposal. He seems too quick to blame club owners when he doesn't get what he wants. The best managers get squads playing above their potential, something he has never done.

Julie: Very happy that Parker has gone. I have had a disconnect from my local club due to him (now closely following Eddie Howe and Newcastle). He has made poor decisions on players that he released. My gut feel has always been that he wasn't the man for Bournemouth.

Judith: It was the right message from Parker at the wrong time. The players will need some TLC as I am sure they will be hurting after their recent results. Bournemouth are a very good Championship side but the Premier League is not their home. In the end, Eddie Howe could not sustain playing in the Premier League. Cherries supporters love a game of football - win or lose.

Gavin: I think the early sacking is a bit harsh. Their league position is as expected after playing Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool within the first four games of the season. Sounds like a personal issue between the manager and the owner.