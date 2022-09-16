St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says "things have to go our way" if his side are to get a result off Scottish champions Celtic on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side travel to Paisley off the back of a Champions League draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk, and having won their six opening league fixtures, b﻿ut Robinson believes his team are "hard to break down".

"I have watched Celtic over the last three or four weeks, credit to Ange," the St Mirren manager said. "He has put a very good side together.

"We know what we are up against, we know that whatever team they put out, it won't make a difference because they have quality throughout the squad.

"You have to be organised, you have to have players right at the very top of their game and you have to have a wee bit of luck with decisions and things that happen during the game as well."