We asked you whether you think Brendan Rodgers' time at Leicester is up, based on the Foxes poor start to the season.

Here are some of your replies:

Paul: They should stick with the manager. The club did not support him during the transfer window, so give him more time and support!

Vincent: Brendan has been talking the team down for over 12 months, obviously to seek funds for a significant revamp player-wise. Only problem with that is he’s had money to spend but hasn’t spent wisely. Fundamentally, he is employed as a coach and very well paid for it. Basic coaching seems beyond him now and he’s lost our support by turning on the club.

Laurence: They needed some signings but didn't really do anything. Brendan has a tough job at the moment. Stick with him though and hopefully there is a fair run of games to get some points.

Rob: Absolutely irrational to sack one of the best managers in the Premier League. Those fans calling for his head are delusional as they fail to grasp Leicester’s current reality - a Financial Fair Play constraint that means selling better players to bring in new ones, and an owner who is struggling to fund the club given the impact of Covid. Get real.

Andy: The situation as it is cannot continue. Something has to be done and, to me, the only point to consider is if the manager should go now. I am of the opinion that we must change the manager now before we slip further away from the others. My immediate thought is Sean Dyche, who I believe will add more steel.