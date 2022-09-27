Chelsea are planning to increase the summer offer they made for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries to 50m euros (£44.5m), but would be willing to loan the 26-year-old Netherlands international back to the Serie A club for six months if the deal goes through in January. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Dumfries says interest from Blues and Manchester United "flatters me", but he is focused on regaining the Italian title with Inter. (De Telegraaf, via Express), external

Meanwhile, AC Milan technical director Paulo Maldini says 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, knows his future is at the San Siro, despite complications from a previous transfer affecting negotiations to renew his contract. (CalcioMercato, via Mirror), external

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are looking into the possibility of signing Villarreal and Spain centre back Pau Torres, 25. (Caught Offside), external

