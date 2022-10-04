R﻿ichard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland at Anfield

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke on Monday about his side believed they could take something from this game. But his players rarely looked like making good on his words when it came to it.

T﻿here was a meekness about Rangers, perhaps understandably given the calibre of opposition they were up against. A team, lest we forget, who has been to three of the last five Champions League finals.

M﻿aybe Liverpool forced that reticence. Maybe it was a hangover from the chastening outcome of the opening two group games. Regardless, Rangers rarely looked like threatening a team going through their own traumas right now. And that will likely be a source of regret.