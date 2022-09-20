De Zerbi on learning English, being in tune with Brighton and a 'brave' style
- Published
Roberto de Zerbi has spoken to the media for the first time since being appointed as Brighton's new head coach on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
De Zerbi, who spoke mainly through an interpreter, said his "goal" was to be speaking English "by January".
He said it was "easy to start working at Brighton" because they have a similar style to the way he likes to play and praised the work of his predecessor Graham Potter.
The 43-year-old Italian said he and the club were "on the same wave" after their first talks about the job.
De Zerbi said he had "studied every player" and said they have the "right skills and characteristics, especially mentally" to play the "brave" way he wants.
He said Albion currently being fourth in the table gives him "much more motivation".
Asked if he'd spoken to Pep Guardiola, who is a key influence on his coaching style, De Zerbi said the Manchester City boss had told him he's taken charge at "a very good club" and will be "happy to help", before joking: "Of course, not in the matches we play against each other".