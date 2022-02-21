Aston Villa 0-1 Watford: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa lost both meetings with Watford in the Premier League this season, just the second time that the Hornets have achieved a league double over them in the competition (also in 2015-16).

Watford picked up their first Premier League away win since October, while this was their first away win in the competition while also keeping a clean sheet since January 2020 (3-0 v Bournemouth).

After winning two of their first three Premier League home games under Steven Gerrard (L1), Aston Villa are now winless in their past four league games at Villa Park (D2 L2). This was the first Premier League home game they have failed to score in since May 2021 (v Everton), ending a run of 12 in a row that they had netted in.

The Hornets have kept as many clean sheets in four Premier League games under Roy Hodgson (2) as they had in their previous 36 games in the competition combined.