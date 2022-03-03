Hard work, humour & honesty

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It was an impressive showing from new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch in his first press conference in charge.

The American read the room well as he began by recognising the great work done by his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

"I will always be respectful of what has happened here in the last three and a half years," he told BBC Radio Leeds, "because of the accomplishments the club has had and the type of coach Marcelo is."

Marsch admitted that the ideal scenario for his arrival would have been in the summer, when the club was due to appoint him.

"I wanted Marcelo to finish on a high note, and the club to finish on a high note with Marcelo and the fans," he said. "Then if that meant there was going to be a possibility of me being the next person to take over, then obviously I was going to be very open to what that idea might mean."

The former RB Leipzig boss recognises that there is scepticism around American head coaches in English football, saying "I think there probably is a stigma", before joking that "I'm not sure Ted Lasso helped! I get it. People hate using the word soccer but I've used the word football since I was a professional player".

Despite the start of his tenure being accelerated at Elland Road, Marsch believes he is a good fit for the role.

"I can say that talking to Victor Orta (director of football) he felt that I was the right kind of person to come here, take over the team and help take it to the next steps," he said. "I think my ethos fits well with this club and this community in Leeds.

"Even where I'm from - Milwaukee in Wisconsin - reminds of what Leeds is. I come from a hardworking family, my father worked in a factory for 32 years. I only know working hard and giving everything I have."