West Ham 1-1 Newcastle: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to Match of the Day: "A good point because the way we played I wasn't sure we were going to get any - the point is the positive we take from it, we never reached the level we can reach.

"I felt we were in good shape with the training during the week. No excuses, we just didn't play well today.

"Let's be fair, Newcastle had one or two opportunities in the fist half, so did we, we just didn't deal well with those balls in the box today and that was one that led to the goal."