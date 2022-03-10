Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to the BBC World Football Podcast about the uncertainty that lies ahead for the club after sanctions were placed on Roman Abramovich.

He said: "It is quite shocking for any Chelsea fan out there, all around the world. We are in unchartered water.

"What will happen to the club now? No one knows. I can tell you something, it's very serious.

"It's minute-to-minute and I can promise you now, that club doesn't know what is going to happen today, tomorrow or in a couple of days' time.

"Once you start digging down into what this could do - yes, they can play their games but will they even be able?

"It's not hyperbole to say the future of the club is in serious danger.

"I can't say 'everything will be ok'. There is a valuable asset there long term. It would be stupid for the government to drive it into administration or liquidation. That doesn't make any sense.

"I've listened to Chelsea fans online. It's ranged from people saying 'it's the end of the world' to 'hey, wasn't it a great ride'.

"I think the club will survive. Will it look the same after all this is over? No, I don't think that will be the case."