Chelsea v Everton: Pick of the stats
Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D12) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. Against no side have they ever had a longer unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge in their top-flight history.
40% of Sean Dyche's Premier League victories (30/75) have been by a 1-0 scoreline, including all three of his wins as Everton manager. Of the 52 managers with at least 50 wins in the competition, only Tony Pulis (42%) has won a higher share by that exact score (41/98).
Kai Havertz is looking to score in three consecutive appearances for Chelsea in all competitions for the second time, previously doing so in March 2022. The German is the Blues' top scorer in all competitions this term (eight).