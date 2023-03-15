Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D12) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. Against no side have they ever had a longer unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge in their top-flight history.

40% of Sean Dyche's Premier League victories (30/75) have been by a 1-0 scoreline, including all three of his wins as Everton manager. Of the 52 managers with at least 50 wins in the competition, only Tony Pulis (42%) has won a higher share by that exact score (41/98).