Manchester United are going to offer Uruguay midfielder Facundo Pellistri, 21, a new contract before loaning him out next season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Barcelona are looking to raise £70m with the sale of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old is Chelsea's number one transfer target this summer, but they will have to battle it out with Manchester United for his signing. (Football Insider), external

