Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

No surprise that Ryan Mason took over after Cristian Stellini was sacked following that Newcastle result.

Let’s be real, we don’t have high expectations for the remainder of the season and there is still a massive rebuild needed. I think we just want to go into the summer with some sort of pride and a display of passion.

I just wish it wouldn’t take us conceding a couple of goals to get started in a game.

I haven’t had qualms about our attack, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min deliver when we need them to.

Our defence however keeps letting us down. It would be ideal if we stopped conceding all together, but I’d be happy if we just stopped conceding after the first few minutes.

Once we get going I have more faith in the team, for example I fully believed the equaliser was going to come at Anfield. I guess conceding afterwards should have been unsurprising even if it was painful.

And on the Anfield encounter, I can’t understand how taking off a shirt is a yellow card, but drawing blood from an oppositions player's head following a high tackle isn’t a red?

At the end of the day, we need to improve on our own performances and not look for outside help.