Analysis: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park couldn't have been much better.

Crystal Palace's first win of the calendar year came against a fellow relegation-threatened side — and they secured their success with a goal in the final 30 seconds of injury time.

Their first-half performance was particularly impressive, with the South London club recording 20 shots, the most of any team in the Premier League since December 2015.

Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha all regularly tested the Leicester defence, while Cheick Doucoure's efforts from distance forced well-timed stops from Leicester's Daniel Iversen.

Zaha's injury shortly before the break, with the captain forced off the pitch with a groin issue, appeared to take the wind out of the hosts' sails but they fought back well after going a goal behind shortly into the second half.

Substitutes Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew combined for the winning goal while Eze, returning to the starting lineup, continued in his attacking dynamism throughout.

The result leaves Palace sitting five points clear of the drop zone in 12th place.

With five of the Premier League's bottom six left to play in their final ten games, Palace's late push to stave off relegation has started in perfect fashion.