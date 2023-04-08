Southampton 1-4 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. taking to BBC Match of the Day: "I give a lot of credit to Southampton. Their game plan was really, really good. Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition when you're not at your level. We were fortunate to be ahead at half-time. We had more physicality in the second half. We found the second goal after we won a dual and after it was easy."

On Jack Grealish: "He has been really good. He had a big, big chance in the first minutes and it could have changed how we played in the first half, but sometimes you have to mature into the game and keep the focus. With the quality we have up front it can make the difference."

On Erling Haaland: "The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass. His talent is really good. We need him. The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. As a top scorer we lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level. He scores a lot of goals. I am very happy with 65 minutes after injury and he helped us again."

On Bernardo Silva and his energy when coming on: "He is fantastic and exceptional as a human being and football player. He is so important for us. He does that whether he plays 10 or 90 minutes."

On Arsenal: "I would like to be in the position Arsenal are in. I would love that. It is what it is. Now it's about Bayern Munich."