Well reveal new white away kit
Macron have a reputation of getting it right with Motherwell kits - have they done it again?
The Fir Park side's new away strip boasts an unusual collar while the sponsor has been shrunk and placed underneath the club crest.
A fresh look for when we're on the road 😍— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 29, 2022
Introducing the 2022/23 Motherwell FC away kit. https://t.co/I8HadobrNi pic.twitter.com/cSjnBFwt9d
