New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho says his debut was a "bittersweet moment" after the Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok.

The 19-year-old played the first 30 minutes in a central midfield role, hitting the post with a close-range effort.

"From the first day in training and until now as well, this is what I've been working on – to try to get into the team," he told the club website., external

"I'm just thankful to be here and hopefully next game we can put things straight.

"It was a bit of a bittersweet moment for me because obviously it was my first game for Liverpool and hopefully the first of many."

Liverpool next face Crystal Palace on Friday in Singapore with Carvalho likely to feature again.

He added: "I had the chance obviously and it hit the post. But next game I'm sure I will get a goal, and that's the mentality I have to go to the next game with."