Falkirk apologise to Hibs after 'homophobic chants'

Falkirk say they will make a formal apology to Hibernian and their fans, after Tuesday's League Cup win was marred by "homophobic chants".

Aidan Nesbitt's header gave the home side the three points at the Falkirk Stadium.

However, in a statement Falkirk say they are disappointed after certain chants were directed at Hibs fans "by some of our supporters".

"This is unacceptable conduct and cannot be tolerated in a club that endeavours to be representative of its local community," said the club.

"The club recognises that individual fans have called out on social for this behaviour to stop and we would like to add our voice to theirs, as it is only by working together that the club and fans can eliminate this behaviour and make The Falkirk Stadium a more welcoming and inclusive venue for everyone."