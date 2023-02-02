'Win over Motherwell huge after underwhelming window'

Jamie Beatson, www.weareperth.co.uk, external

Underwhelming is probably the word for St Johnstone's transfer window - Zac Rudden in, a few loans returning to McDiarmid Park and none of the bloated squad heading for the exit door.

I suspect we may see a few players loaned out to the Championship or below before that opportunity ends at the end of February.

In particular it would be nice to see Theo Bair and Max Kucheriavyi getting out for some game time and experience, and maybe others like Ali Crawford and Michael O'Halloran who seem unlikely to feature much, if at all, out to play some football.

Last night's win over Motherwell was huge for us - and what was surprising was just how comfortable it was.

Motherwell looked a side in serious danger, and the seven-point gap we've now opened over them and Dundee United is a very good cushion as we get closer and closer to the split.