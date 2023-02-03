Livingston v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won each of their last four league games against Kilmarnock; only against Motherwell from December 2001 to December 2002 have the Lions ever won five straight meetings with a particular opponent in the top-flight.

Livingston have drawn each of their last three home league games, as many as they had in their previous 18 such matches beforehand (W10 D3 L5).

After winning 1-0 against Dundee United last time out, Kilmarnock are aiming to pick up back-to-back victories in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since October 2020, a run of three that included a win at Livingston.