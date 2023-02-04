Analysis: How did the new Foxes fare?

Tom Rostance, BBC Sport

Leicester's three new signings were all heavily involved in the impressive 4-2 win at Villa Park.

With a goal to his name, Brazilian winger Tete stole the show in a lively performance on the right. Tricky and quick, the left footer was a breath of fresh air and could easily have scored more than once with a bit of luck.

Centre-half Harry Souttar had a nightmare start to his Premier League career when he turned in an Ollie Watkins cross for an own goal but reacted well, dominating in the air at both ends. The Australia international made a game high seven clearances and won all four aerial duels he went up for.

Left-back Victor Kristiansen was given a tough start by Leon Bailey but picked himself up to look a real threat going forwards, playing a great ball in the build-up to Kelechi Iheanacho's strike.