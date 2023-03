Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson's contract will run out in the summer and, while talks about extending the 23-year-old Englishman's deal are set to continue, an agreement is not close. (90 Min), external

Pablo Mari's loan move to Monza included a £5.9m transfer fee for the 29-year-old Spaniard if the Italian club avoid relegation from Serie A and they are currently on course to do so. (Football London), external

