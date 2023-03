Arsenal are leading the race to sign Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, despite interest from Manchester United. (Rai, via Mirror), external

Newcastle United will target Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney, who could cost more than £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are confident winger Reiss Nelson will agree a new contract at Emirates Stadium. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column