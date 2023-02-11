Analysis: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Matthew Howarth, BBC

After over five hours without a Premier League goal, Fulham returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over in-form Nottingham Forest - but it was nervier than it should have been for the home side.

Marco Silva's team should have added to Willian's magnificent first-half strike, but Aleksandar Mitrovic shot straight at Keylor Navas before Bobby De Cordova-Reid, the former Chelsea winger and Andreas Pereira were denied by the frame of the goal.

Buoyed perhaps by the hosts' inability to add to their advantage, Forest improved as the second half wore on but their only effort on target - an Emmanuel Dennis header - was easily saved by Bernd Leno.

Manor Solomon's first goal for the club since his loan move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer settled the home fans' nerves, the Israel international finishing coolly from Pereira's low pass with two minutes remaining.