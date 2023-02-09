Former Rangers Supporters’ Association President passes away
- Published
All at Rangers Football Club were saddened to learn that former Rangers Supporters’ Association President, John Macmillan, has passed away.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 9, 2023
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Rangers are with John’s family and friends at this difficult time.
