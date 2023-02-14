Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

After Nathan Jones' comments last week, I had a feeling the Southampton game would go one of two ways. Either we could continue piling on the misery or they’d typically react and take three points against us.

Thankfully Wolves secured another important win, even with 10 men. Julen Lopetegui seems to be really making his mark and it was squad depth that helped us get the win.

It was a poor first half from Wolves, giving away a fairly cheap goal and receiving a ridiculous red card for Mario Lemina. Referee Jarred Gillett had an absolute stinker and I'm still baffled by the second yellow. I'm now expecting to see referees brandish bookings every time a couple of players contest a decision.

However, Lopetegui’s half-time changes made the difference. Hugo Bueno and Adama Traore gave Wolves more bite going forward and bringing Diego Costa on later helped occupy the Saints defence.

Then, it was written in the stars for Joao Gomes to come on and secure the victory. After the Brazilian's transfer saga in January, fans were desperate to see what he was all about and his huge winning goal capped a fantastic Premier League debut.

Wolves have momentum and now look a different side. Bring on Bournemouth.