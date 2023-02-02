Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper after the 5-0 aggregate defeat to Manchester United: "Overall, we are disappointed we haven't got through because when you get this far you want to go one step further.

"The damage was done last week and I couldn't say that before because it was a defeatist message. If we score even one of the clear-cut chances in the first half, then it is a different game.

"But United over the two legs have been far better than us.

"We shouldn't lose sight of the fact we have got to a semi-final for the first time in 30 years and how many clubs would have loved to have been on the stage we have been on in the last couple of games?

"This time last season we were 10th in the Championship, so for us to try and compete in the Premier League and get to semi-finals tells us that the club is on an upward projection."