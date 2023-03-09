Gracia indicated after last weekend's defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge that he would have more striking options available to face in-form Brighton. Speaking on Thursday, he said: "I think we need all the players. We are working with more players. I hope we have more options for the next game."

On how Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo, as they return from injury, have trained this week: "They have been working with the squad. In the next training session we will evaluate the situation - whether they help us in the next game or it's better to wait."

On Patrick Bamford he said he is working with him to be "the best version of himself".

His first impression of Georginio Rutter: "He is young... needs time to give his best phase. He always tries to do things well and help the team. When we didn't have a number nine he did it to help us to play."

He added that he feels his best position at the moment is to play with another forward but "when you don't have another option you have no choice". He said he is "a pleasure to work with" and is "working hard to improve".

On Wilfried Gnonto, he said: "I think it is a good option, the last game against Chelsea he was a second forward and after we changed it and put it on the left. In both positions he can make the difference. His qualities are good for both positions."

Jesse Marsch's assistant Chris Armas remains employed by the club without a defined role. Gracia said he is "not part of my staff... It's something the club can maybe explain better".