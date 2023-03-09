Ange Postecoglou says he strives every day to repay the faith shown in him by Celtic fans during the difficult early days of his tenure.

The Australian lost six of his first seven away games as he rebuilt the team he inherited in 2021 from Neil Lennon.

Those initial mixed results led to suggestions the unheralded Postecoglou's reign would be a short one.

During his 100th game in charge, the 3-1 victory over Hearts that kept Celtic nine points clear at the top, home fans held up a banner that read: ‘Gone by Christmas? Here’s to 100 more’.

“I don’t take for granted the support I have had from day one. From the moment I arrived, I haven’t felt anything but support from the fans," said Postecoglou.

“Even at times when it probably wasn’t that evident what we were doing, they got behind the team and got behind me. That’s never been lost on me or taken for granted.

“I appreciate all the support I have had and my role within that is to repay that and that’s what I try to do on a daily basis.”

Regular full-backs Greg Taylor and Alistair Johnston were rested for the Hearts match, with Postecoglou having one eye on Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.

"At a stretch Greg could have played but we are just being a bit cautious with him. Him and Alistair have played a lot and the full-back roles are very demanding in our team," he said.

“I thought it was a good night to give them a breather and use the energy that Tony (Ralston) and Alexandro (Bernabei) have.”