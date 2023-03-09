Football finance expert Kieran Maguire claims Leicester are paying the price for attempts to break into the top six of the Premier League.

This comes following the news of £92.5m pre-tax losses for the year up to 31 May 2022 which is an increase of £61.3m compared to the previous 12 months.

The Foxes crucially narrowly missed out on Champions League football in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-2021, finishing fifth.

"It is very, very expensive to try and break into the top four," Maguire told the When You’re Smiling podcast.

"We talk about the 'big six' - those clubs have on average a £300m advantage over Leicester at the start of the season - due to having bigger commercial deals and stadiums. If Leicester are trying to compete then it is expensive and risky. When I talk to people in the game they say Leicester have one of the better recruitment models in the Premier League.

"Leicester have been punching above their weight for the last six to seven years and eventually gravity catches up with you."

The Foxes currently sit 15th in the league, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

He added: "What we see with Leicester is what we see with many clubs, some clubs are just there to make money - the owners aren’t interested in football it is just merely a form of entertainment.

"The Leicester owners have put a lot of money in, and the fact they have written off £194m since the end of the year indicates that they are continuing to be here for the long haul.

"They do have the strategy of committing themselves to extending the stadium, which is good if we move to a new form of Financial Fair Play, which I anticipate to come in over the next year or two. This will be linking wages to revenues and given that is an area Leicester need to address, expanding the stadium with more hospitality deals on top of that is a smart way forward."

