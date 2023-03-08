Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim says Mikel Arteta is a “benchmark” for all struggling managers.

Arteta takes his Premier League leaders to Portugal on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and Amorim admits he has been encouraged by the success of the Arsenal boss.

"In our first season we won the league, then were runners-up and we qualified for the Champions League last 16," said Amorim.

"This year we are struggling, but Arteta is an example because he was able to withstand the pressure, which is unbearable for a team in the Premier League.

"Now he is bearing the fruits. It is important for fans to understand that to pick up the fruits from your work, you have to wait."