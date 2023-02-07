I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Forget your multi-million pound transfers - I think the Premier League’s signing of the season has to be Brentford’s swoop for Ben Mee on a free.

Initially his arrival appeared to be as injury cover, but that notion was swiftly dispelled as his superb performances have made him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Watching him, you can see that he just loves defending, and his overall desire for the game and for winning has especially been summed up in two recent incidents.

First against Liverpool last month when he brilliantly anticipated Darwin Nunez rounding David Raya and got back in time to clear off the line.

And then on Saturday against Southampton when he wanted to get to a cross way more than anyone else and was rewarded with his third goal of the season - and a sore head into the bargain.

The 33-year-old’s thumping header meant he had equalled his highest seasonal goal tally – matching his three from the last campaign.

His calm presence at the back is part of the reason why the Bees have kept four clean sheets in our past five Premier League games and are on an unbeaten run of nine league matches.