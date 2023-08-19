Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to BBC Sport: "You make a face, you don't like the first half? I like the first half, it was a very good performance from Manchester United in the first half, except, we have to score.

"We created good chances, we had a really good press on the ball, we let them run, we had many good switches, we had many good chances to score a goal, and we deserved a penalty. I don't know why it's not. Absolutely a penalty. He changes the direction of the ball and his hand is blocking high above. But OK, you have to accept it.

"We quickly got three bookings, we had to stay focused, this can't happen, they were unnecessary bookings. And then we switched off. In one attack they had two big chances, they twice hit the post.

"The start of the second half was not good, it was totally unnecessary to concede the first goal, and from that moment on, it's the meaning of the first goal. But, we didn't collapse, but we didn't score.

"You have to keep composed and keep going. We have to keep working the ball instead of going to rush.

"When the opponent goes deeper you have to keep working the ball and then you can go more direct.

"I thought the midfield was good. But of course, you can always do better, but we go for goal and of course you leave gaps. But that had nothing to do with the midfielders, that was more to do with our rest defence.

"I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring. We know this, that is why we've signed a striker. It is one game, on Monday the performance was not good but the result was there. Today the performance was OK but we have to win here. We take the positives, but also know to keep the belief.

"When you lose it's never good. You always have to look in the mirror and yes we have to score. We have to make the goal and quieten the crowd and opponent. In the first half it was so quiet in the stadium because we took away their belief. If you score, the game is ours."

On new signings: "It's not about adding to the team. It's about, we have to score goals."