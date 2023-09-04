Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Forest's win at Chelsea on Saturday: "I'm willing to hold my hands up and admit when I get things horribly wrong and last season I mocked Forest's recruitment.

"I think the reason they managed to avoid relegation was their home form. The away form has been their Achilles heel really, but to go to Chelsea and win asks big questions of Chelsea.

"We should dwell on Forest because they were unfortunate at Manchester United - they were 2-0 up and had a dodgy penalty given against them to lose 3-2. There were signs of encouragement on their away form and Steve Cooper is a really good manager.

"They'd fall into the camp of 'very happy with the way the season has started'. They'll want to stay clear of relegation danger and I wouldn't expect them to be dragged into that bottom three this season. I think they'll benefit from having that year's experience in the Premier League behind them."

