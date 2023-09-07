McMenamin shines in NI defeat

A sparkling performance from St Mirren forward Conor McMenamin couldn't prevent Northern Ireland falling to a 4-2 defeat in Slovenia that all but ends their hopes of Euro 2024 qualification.

McMenamin impressed with his direct play on his fifth cap and had a hand in the visitors' early equaliser when his cross found Kilmarnock winger Matty Kennedy, whose shot was saved and Isaac Price tucked in the rebound.

However, Michael O'Neill's side soon wilted in a fourth straight loss, with McMenamin having a late chance to notch his first international goal only to head straight at keeper Jan Oblak.