'Extra game was to Rangers' advantage'

BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven

Michael Beale has swatted away suggestions that having a free weekend will give PSV Eindhoven an advantage on Wednesday.

While Rangers were winning at Ross County on Saturday, the Dutch side had their focus on this Champions League qualifier.

Coach Peter Bosz said that had enabled them to work on a gameplan, but Beale was adamant that playing benefitted his recast side.

"We had 14 or 15 players moving on this summer and nine players coming in so the more games the play, the stronger your team gets," he said.

"Sat here right now with no injuries and everyone in a good place mentally, I think it was to our advantage that we played."