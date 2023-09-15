Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Ibrox boss Michael Beale to lean on the wisdom of the club's successful managers of the past. (Record), external

Ex-Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Beale. (Football Insider), external

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has no interest in taking over at Ibrox. (Sun), external

Manager Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone can make things "uncomfortable" for Rangers on Saturday. (Record), external

MacLean believes Saints need to feed of any disgruntlement from Rangers supporters at McDiarmid Park. (Courier - subscription required), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip