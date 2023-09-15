Ferguson urges Beale to lean on greats - gossip
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Ibrox boss Michael Beale to lean on the wisdom of the club's successful managers of the past. (Record), external
Ex-Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Beale. (Football Insider), external
Birmingham City boss John Eustace has no interest in taking over at Ibrox. (Sun), external
Manager Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone can make things "uncomfortable" for Rangers on Saturday. (Record), external
MacLean believes Saints need to feed of any disgruntlement from Rangers supporters at McDiarmid Park. (Courier - subscription required), external