Manager Barry Robson is "pretty confident" Aberdeen can replicate their European performances domestically.

The Dons ran Eintracht Frankfurt close in Thursday's 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat, having drawn 2-2 with BK Hacken in their previous European away game.

However, Aberdeen are yet to pick up a Scottish Premiership win this season and host Ross County on Sunday.

“We have been really good in Europe this year and we need to start getting that into our league form," Robson told RedTV.

“I am pretty confident that will come because we need to start getting going in the league. I just want to take this rhythm into the league.

“It’s just trying to get it continuous. We are trying to get that every week into a rhythm, into a run, and that will come.

“I said to the players you have got to be tactically bright on the pitch when you go into European games, there are a lot more things you can predict and a lot more things you can organise and get right.

“Whereas the Scottish Premiership is a bit different, things can happen out the blue and it’s a lot more direct."