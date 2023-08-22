New West Ham signing Konstantinos Mavropanos said he will "give everything for the fans and the shirt".

The 25-year-old, who was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United.

"It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt."

David Moyes added: "I’m pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham United.

"We’ve been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it’s good we’ve been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.

"We’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group."