Brighton's exciting news came today as it was announced Ansu Fati joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona.

We asked what you made of this signing.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: What a totally bonkers signing for us. I've been a supporter since 1964 and now here we are in Europe attracting top quality youngsters. We must be the most talked about Premier League team almost worldwide. What a time us Brighton supporters are having. Tony Bloom, Paul Barber, and the whole team - thank you for running our club so well. We are a great club.

Ben: This is a great signing for a few reasons. It's an under-rated player with great potential who is not getting game time at a big club and a rough injury record. We have proven we can maintain such players like Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana. An exciting signing and a great transfer for all parties involved

James: Fati is an amazing addition. A few Premier League clubs are after him and with an aging Welbeck it makes good sense for competition for Fergusson and European experience.

Stuart: Dream deadline day? This is living it! After over 55 years of lows and highs supporting the Albion! It topped today with our historic first Europa League draw and hearing the plaudits about us being the 'best run club'. For a non-match day it doesn't get much better.

