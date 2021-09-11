Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells BBC Sport: "We are really happy. We knew it was a really tricky game and we got what we wanted which was to win the match and to get points on the table. We had to suffer but I knew to win the game it would be like this.

"After three defeats things get complicated. I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career. Not the easiest, but the best. You learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with. In difficult moments when you see the people and the level of organisation and the fans we have. They were ready to suffer today but they just give, give, give to the team. Today and the last week everything glided together.

"We have to improve in a lot of things but today we made seven changes and already it looked different."