Burnley v Arsenal: Last time out?

Burnley host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Clarets held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in March 2021.

Arsenal were only denied victory by the woodwork, some heroic Burnley defending and the video assistant referee amid a dramatic late onslaught as Granit Xhaka's error ultimately cost them dear.

After Xhaka's errant pass struck Chris Wood for a bizarre equaliser to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener, Arsenal piled on relentless pressure in the closing stages.

The Gunners thought they had been awarded a penalty against Erik Pieters but the spot-kick and the defender's red card for deliberate handball were overturned by VAR after replays showed he had diverted Nicolas Pepe's shot onto the bar with his shoulder.

That was not the end of the late drama as Ben Mee's block denied Aubameyang a sure-fire winner in stoppage time before Dani Ceballos crashed an effort against the post with almost the last kick of the game.