Richard Wilford, BBC Radio WM

It was no real surprise to see Villa skipper Tyrone Mings take to social media to apologise for the error that handed Chelsea their second goal early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

As he rightly pointed out, the visitors had played really well up to that stage and, but for a series of fine saves from Edouard Mendy, they might well have been in even better shape.

There were clear positives to take even in defeat.

Young midfielder Jacob Ramsey managed to consistently find space between the Chelsea midfield and defence as he continues his development.

And Leon Bailey’s second-half cameo hinted at exciting things to come - the Jamaican's footwork and pace will cause defensive headaches around the Premier League.