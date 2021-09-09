Salomon Rondon (Everton)

Is Rafael Benitez even managing a club if they do not sign Salomon Rondon?

He brought him to Newcastle in 2018, Dalian Professional in 2019 and now Everton in 2021.

The 31-year-old Venezuela striker has scored 26 goals in 61 games under the Spaniard.

Rondon says he hopes to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin rather than seeing him as a rival for a place.

"He scored three goals in three games, I am coming to help the team and help him have possibilities [to score]," said Rondon.

"The most important thing is to support my team-mates, fight with defenders, when the ball comes play simple and go into the box."

